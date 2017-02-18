Friends, Family Continue Mission Started By Teen Killed In Accident

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Friends and family collected a bit of hope Saturday to honor an Arlington High School graduate who was killed July 2016.

Loved ones gathered to continue a mission started by Rebecca Read, who died in a car accident on the way to Galveston, known as the Blue Box Project.

Rebecca came up with the idea to collect feminine products for women in need across the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.

The idea was part of her girl scout project which earned her the highest honor – a gold award.

Many of Rebecca’s friends and family held a drive Saturday to continue her work and also to celebrate what would have been her 19th birthday.

“This project is a testament to who she was. She was kind, and devoted, and always excited about life,” said friend Hannah Flenniken. “She wanted to help women in this area, and that’s what we’re doing. We’re carrying on her dream.”

Two pickup trucks were stuffed with donation items and then dropped off at Mission Arlington and Salvation Army.

The mission continues Monday where a third truck will drop off donated items.

There are plans to make this an annual project on Rebecca’s birthday weekend.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)