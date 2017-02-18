Police Shoot, Kill Suspect In Murder Of Fort Worth Business Owner

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – A police officer in Grand Prairie Friday evening shot and killed a suspect in the murder of a Fort Worth business owner during a disturbance call.

Joshua Henry, who was accused of murdering 49-year-old Nicole Blahitka, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the officer-involved shooting.

Henry was currently on bond for murder out of Tarrant County.

An officer responded to a disturbance call at around 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of E. Cober Road where Henry was reportedly inside a home destroying property.

The caller was a relative of Henry according to police.

When the officer arrived at the home, they began talking with Henry outside of the home.

Police say Henry became hostile and began walking back into the home. As the officer tried to stop Henry from leaving, the 30-year-old reportedly assaulted the officer.

According to police, a physical altercation ensued which placed the officer in fear of his life.

During the altercation, the officer reportedly fired a single shot from his weapon which struck Henry in his midsection.

Backup officers arrived and began rendering first aid to Henry until he was transported to a local hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

Police say they are currently investigating the incident and have placed the officer who shot Henry on routine administrative leave.

According to police in January, Henry reportedly confessed to the murder of the Fort Worth business owner during an interview.

Henry told CBS 11 in a jailhouse interview that he did not confess to her murder.

