Protesters In Dallas March In Support Of Immigrants And Refugees

February 18, 2017 6:09 PM
Filed Under: Dallas City Hall, Downtown Dallas, ice, Immigration, JFK Memorial Plaza, President Donald Trump, Protests, Refugees

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Protesters gathered in Dallas Saturday to rally in support of immigrant and refugee rights.

Local activists along with civic and refugee leaders joined to speak out against President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration and to denounce raids on immigrant communities by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The march began at Dallas City Hall Plaza with a benefit rally held at John F. Kennedy Memorial Plaza.

The Dallas Police Department tweeted that a crowd of roughly 1,700 was seen protesting peacefully at JFK Memorial Plaza.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia