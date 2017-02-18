Protesters In Dallas March In Support Of Immigrants And Refugees

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Protesters gathered in Dallas Saturday to rally in support of immigrant and refugee rights.
Local activists along with civic and refugee leaders joined to speak out against President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration and to denounce raids on immigrant communities by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The march began at Dallas City Hall Plaza with a benefit rally held at John F. Kennedy Memorial Plaza.
The Dallas Police Department tweeted that a crowd of roughly 1,700 was seen protesting peacefully at JFK Memorial Plaza.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)