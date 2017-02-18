Runoff Election To Held For Frisco City Council Position

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – An election was held in Frisco Saturday to fill the position of City Council Place One, but a runoff between two candidates will be needed.
Candidate John Keating received 45.72 percent of the votes while Brandon Burden received 18.57 percent.
A runoff election between Keating and Burden will occur March 25.
According to the City of Frisco, 4,394 total ballots were cast in this election.
