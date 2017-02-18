Sen. Cruz Says Rio Grande Valley Crucial To Texas’ Economic Strength

February 18, 2017 7:39 PM
Filed Under: Congress, Rio Grande Valley, Senator Ted Cruz, Texas

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MCALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) visited the Rio Grande Valley Friday and Saturday to meet with agriculture leaders, business owners and border mayors.

Sen. Cruz also received briefings from the U.S. Border Patrol and Texas Department of Public Safety.

The senator said the communities of the Rio Grande Valley are a crucial component to Texas’ economic strength.

“We have an incredible opportunity before us to dramatically change the course of our country for the better,” said Sen Cruz. “The new administration has shown the willingness to finally provide the tools needed to secure the border and enforce the law, and the motivation to rollback regulation and implement fundamental tax reform to unleash job creation and economic growth.”

The senator also shared his optimism of the Congress.

“I am optimistic that this Congress could be the most productive Congress we have seen in decades, and I for one will continue doing everything I can to ensure that we keep the promises we have made and secure a better, more promising future for Texans in the Rio Grande Valley and all over this great state,” said Sen. Cruz.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia