Arlington Neighborhood Bands Together To Stop Reckless Driver

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A neighborhood effort to stop a joy rider screeching down a north Arlington street is gaining support after video of the driver goes viral.

Neighbors said they’re on alert to stop the person behind the wheel before someone gets killed.

For days, neighbors warned each other about the driver roaring through the residential streets before one of them finally caught the car on camera.

“We were riding bikes around here, and one of our neighbors came up to us and said, ‘be really careful because they’re flying around here about four or five o’clock every night,'” said Auston Mallory, who lives on the street where the car was seen speeding on video.

Mallory said his son is back to riding his bike now, but it took some time after seemingly everyone in the neighborhood was on alert.

“And I said, hey let’s go ride bikes or let’s throw the baseball around, and he wouldn’t do it. He said, no, you know, Dad, maybe let’s just watch TV tonight,” said Mallory.

Posts about the joy riders on the neighborhood’s next-door community updated members on sightings and calls to police.

The YouTube video drew more than 60,000 views including the driver of the white SUV almost hit in the video.

“It frightened me because my daughter was with me, and had we not come to a complete stop, they would have smashed into us, and I don’t know what would have happened,” said Kara Gunn.

Gunn hopes circulating the video will help raise awareness about the problem, and she has a message for the driver.

“You think you’re having fun out there, and you’re maybe doing a joy ride, but there are people’s lives at stake, and those of us in this community saw how reckless you were driving, and you could kill somebody,” said Gunn.

CBS 11 reached out to Arlington police, and they said they are checking on this and will respond Monday.

