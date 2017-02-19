Man Arrested For Slaying Of Caldwell County Teen Last Year

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LOCKHART, Texas (AP) — Central Texas authorities have arrested a 32-year-old man and charged him with murder for the slaying seven months ago of a 19-year-old woman.
Caldwell County Sheriff’s officials say Rudy Herrera Jr. was arrested Saturday for the slaying of Emilia Juarez. Her body was found in a field in Lockhart in August.
An autopsy showed she had been strangled.
Authorities have provided few immediate details, saying only that the arrest is based on interviews and evidence collected from the slaying scene.
