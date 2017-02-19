Plano Islamic Center Opens Doors To Public

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – The East Plano Islamic Center opened its doors to the public Sunday was part of its “Make America ‘One’ Again” event.
The goal of the event was to show the public that the Muslim community in North Texas loves America just as much as the many immigrants who settled here over the centuries.
“The most important message is that Muslims as well as refugees and immigrants are people just like everybody else,” said Saiyad Ahmad.
Ahmad welcomed the public to visit and learn about the Center’s many outreach programs.
Ahmad says the center serves the religious needs of the local Muslim community and society as a whole.
