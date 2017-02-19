NORTH TX RAIN: Current Conditions | Forecast | Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Plano Islamic Center Opens Doors To Public

February 19, 2017 10:18 PM
Filed Under: East Plano Islamic Center, immigrants, muslim, plano, Refugees

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – The East Plano Islamic Center opened its doors to the public Sunday was part of its “Make America ‘One’ Again” event.

The goal of the event was to show the public that the Muslim community in  North Texas loves America just as much as the many immigrants who settled here over the centuries.

“The most important message is that Muslims as well as refugees and immigrants are people just like everybody else,” said Saiyad Ahmad.

Ahmad welcomed the public to visit and learn about the Center’s many outreach programs.

Ahmad says the center serves the religious needs of the local Muslim community and society as a whole.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia