Severe Weather Threat Today

We are expecting SEVERE WEATHER this afternoon in our western counties. The cells will be scattered across the area moving ENE. This activity could reach into western parts of Tarrant/Johnson and Denton Counties. The time window is from 2PM – 6PM. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds but isolated tornadoes are also possible.

Storms will quickly develop to the west and inside the four-county core Metro area this evening and start to line-up. Severe weather is less likely but damaging winds are possible along with small hail, brief heavy rain and frequent lightning. The time window for the Metro area is from 8pm to Midnight.

After midnight we expect the severe weather threat is end save for a slight risk of damaging winds along the storm line. Storms producing very heavy rain will move slowly from west east out of the Metro area and into our eastern counties. Flash flooding will be the primary threat for counties east of the Metro.

Rain will continue to linger over the Metro area for the morning commute tomorrow. Most of this rain will be light in nature before moving off to the east later in the morning hours.