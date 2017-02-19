NORTH TX RAIN: Current Conditions | Forecast | Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Students Come Up With Ways To Solve North Texas Traffic

February 19, 2017 10:21 PM
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Students at The Westwood School in Dallas took a run at the issue of traffic congestion in North Texas.

Dozens of children spent six weeks on designs for improving the numerous traffic jams across North Texas.

“They’re thinking outside of the box, and they’re thinking about how these solutions can happen now and later on in their lifetime,” said teacher Caroline Henry.

Some of the ideas included sleeker roads, affordable electric cars and express lanes.

