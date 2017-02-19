Students Come Up With Ways To Solve North Texas Traffic

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Students at The Westwood School in Dallas took a run at the issue of traffic congestion in North Texas.
Dozens of children spent six weeks on designs for improving the numerous traffic jams across North Texas.
“They’re thinking outside of the box, and they’re thinking about how these solutions can happen now and later on in their lifetime,” said teacher Caroline Henry.
Some of the ideas included sleeker roads, affordable electric cars and express lanes.
