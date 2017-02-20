1 Dead In Lake Highlands Home Invasion

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police say two suspects are wanted in deadly home invasion at an apartment in the 9600 block of Ferris Branch Boulevard in Lake Highlands Monday afternoon.
One victim was shot to death. Another victim was shot in the leg and being treated at the hospital.
This is a developing story.
