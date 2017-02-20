CBS 11 NEWS @ 6: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 6:00 PM To 6:30 PM

1 Dead In Lake Highlands Home Invasion

February 20, 2017 5:19 PM
Filed Under: dallas police, Deadly Shooting, Home Invasion

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police say two suspects are wanted in deadly home invasion at an apartment in the 9600 block of Ferris Branch Boulevard in Lake Highlands Monday afternoon.

One victim was shot to death.  Another victim was shot in the leg and being treated at the hospital.

This is a developing story.

