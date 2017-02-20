CBS11[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2
Best Places To See Indie Rock In DFW

February 20, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Best Of, Eat See Play, Kena Sosa, See
By Kena Sosa

Texas has birthed many musical geniuses, infiltrating genres from rap to country and the prolific category of rock. Musicians take the stage all over DFW to find their moment. And for those who are not from here, the indie rock scene has a strong following all over the metroplex. Come steal North Texas hearts, indie rockers. We’re ready for you!

Club Dada
2720 Elm St.
Dallas, TX 75226
(214) 748-5105
www.dadadallas.com

All-ages venue for live music performed on a huge outdoor patio by local rockers. With space for up to 400 people, this 21 and up venue has entertained music lovers for years. Heightening the senses through its use of space, Club Dada feels like the right place to listen to live indie bands, the kind of place that would inspire the next great rock song or album. It feels like the place you will refer to later when you say, “I saw that band back when…” So check out who is coming next, and be there at that moment when something special happened.

The Granada Theater
3524 Greenville Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
(214) 824-9933
]www.granadatheater.com

The Dallas Observer has previously named The Granada Theater the best place for live music in 2007. The historical background of the theater give it an ambiance found nowhere else, like music lives in its walls. The sound, the lighting and the soul of the Grenada Theater live here, the lyrics seeming to breathe in the walls. Music legends of the past and those of the future have played this stage, filling the ears with sounds that will move you.

Shipping and Receiving
201 S. Calhoun St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
(817) 887-9313
www.shippingandreceiving.bar

Shipping and Receiving, wedged into a growing scene in Fort Worth has earned its following. With an open stage outdoors and a covered indoor stage, events here have seen water slides, flashing lights, drinks and some of the best music in North Texas.

The Live Oak Music Hall and Lounge
1311 Lipscomb St.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
(817) 926-0968
www.theliveoak.com

Few music venues not categorized as stadiums can hold up to one thousand fans of your indie rock band. Unless your band is purposely keeping attendees away, as your fan base grows you will need a place that can hold more head bobbers, foot stompers and people that sing along to your every word. Be independent but do it where those who share your love for sound can share it live with you at The Live Oak Music Hall and Lounge.

Trees
2709 Elm St.
Dallas, TX
(214) 741-1122
www.treesdallas.com

Trees, a staple venue for the music lover in Dallas, Trees is easily one of the most recognized places to see live music. Since 1990, Trees has helped mark Deep Ellum as a music haven, hosting groups as big as Nirvana, Arcade Fire and even Pearl Jam back in the day and groups equally as coveted today. Recently renovated, Trees has a killer line up at its central location all year long.

