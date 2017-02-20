Best Places To See Indie Rock In DFW

By Kena Sosa Texas has birthed many musical geniuses, infiltrating genres from rap to country and the prolific category of rock. Musicians take the stage all over DFW to find their moment. And for those who are not from here, the indie rock scene has a strong following all over the metroplex. Come steal North Texas hearts, indie rockers. We’re ready for you!

Club Dada

2720 Elm St.

Dallas, TX 75226

(214) 748-5105

www.dadadallas.com 2720 Elm St.Dallas, TX 75226(214) 748-5105 All-ages venue for live music performed on a huge outdoor patio by local rockers. With space for up to 400 people, this 21 and up venue has entertained music lovers for years. Heightening the senses through its use of space, Club Dada feels like the right place to listen to live indie bands, the kind of place that would inspire the next great rock song or album. It feels like the place you will refer to later when you say, “I saw that band back when…” So check out who is coming next, and be there at that moment when something special happened.

The Granada Theater

3524 Greenville Ave

Dallas, TX 75206

(214) 824-9933

]www.granadatheater.com 3524 Greenville AveDallas, TX 75206(214) 824-9933 The Dallas Observer has previously named The Granada Theater the best place for live music in 2007. The historical background of the theater give it an ambiance found nowhere else, like music lives in its walls. The sound, the lighting and the soul of the Grenada Theater live here, the lyrics seeming to breathe in the walls. Music legends of the past and those of the future have played this stage, filling the ears with sounds that will move you.

Shipping and Receiving

201 S. Calhoun St

Fort Worth, TX 76104

(817) 887-9313

www.shippingandreceiving.bar 201 S. Calhoun StFort Worth, TX 76104(817) 887-9313 Shipping and Receiving, wedged into a growing scene in Fort Worth has earned its following. With an open stage outdoors and a covered indoor stage, events here have seen water slides, flashing lights, drinks and some of the best music in North Texas.

The Live Oak Music Hall and Lounge

1311 Lipscomb St.

Fort Worth, TX 76104

(817) 926-0968

www.theliveoak.com 1311 Lipscomb St.Fort Worth, TX 76104(817) 926-0968 Few music venues not categorized as stadiums can hold up to one thousand fans of your indie rock band. Unless your band is purposely keeping attendees away, as your fan base grows you will need a place that can hold more head bobbers, foot stompers and people that sing along to your every word. Be independent but do it where those who share your love for sound can share it live with you at The Live Oak Music Hall and Lounge.