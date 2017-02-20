Big Rig Crash Closes Highway In Farmers Branch

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FARMERS BRANCH (CBSDFW.COM) – Traffic was backed up for about a mile on the northbound side of Interstate-35E in Farmers Branch on Monday morning. An 18-wheeler from CVS Pharmacy jackknifed during the overnight hours, leaving its trailer spread across the highway.
Crews had to shut down the northbound lanes, forcing drivers to exit onto the access road at Valley View Lane while workers hurried to clean up the mess. The northbound side of the highway remains closed at this time. Check the traffic map to find an alternate route.
There have been no reports of injuries.
As one would expect, the morning closure caused delays along Interstate-35E. But it also caused some delays for drivers along Interstate-635 who were attempting to exit and head north in the area.
Officials have not said what caused the crash. However, there was still a lot of standing water on the roads after storms pushed through North Texas late Sunday night and into Monday morning. These slick spots could have easily contributed to the truck driver losing control of his vehicle.