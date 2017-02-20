Dallas Police And Fire Pension Board Holds Special Meeting

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Today both sides will be back at the drawing table to try and find a long-term fix for problems with the Dallas Police and Fire Pension.

Members of the Pension Board are holding a special meeting in downtown Dallas to discuss a few options to try and save the fund that in recent years was undermined by overvalued investments and risky real estate deals, as well as generous Deferred Retirement Option Program or (DROP) benefits.

DROP was started back in 1992 to keep experienced officers on the force, despite the departments paying lower wages. But without change, a study says the fund will be insolvent in about 10 years.

Earlier this month there was talk if the city, pension board, police and firefighters couldn’t agree on a solution soon, the state legislature would step in.

And one of the plans that will be considered today comes from a member of the Texas House. State Representative Dan Flynn (R-Canton) presented a compromise proposal after a number of meetings failed to get any results.

Board trustees will also consider an updated plan from the City of Dallas.

Back in December, all DROP accounts were temporarily frozen; because city officials were worried the accounts were causing the pension fund to fail. But just weeks later the board reinstated the withdrawals.

The last time the board met the room was packed with police officers and firefighters, worried about their future.

The Pension Board meeting starts at 8:30 a.m. and could go into executive session.

