No. 3 Mississippi State beats No. 23 Texas A&M 72-67

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) – Victoria Vivians scored 25 points and No. 3 Mississippi State avoided an upset with a 72-67 victory over Number 23 Texas A & M Sunday.
The Aggies (19-8, 9-5 Southeastern Conference) led by seven points in the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs (27-1, 13-1) charged back, highlighted by Teaira McCowan’s two field goals in the paint in the last 1:17. McCowan had 16 points for the Bulldogs
A and M had a seven-point lead with seven minutes remaining, but Vivians scored 10 points the rest of the way to key the comeback.
The Aggies lost despite making all seven of their 3-point attempts, including 4 for 4 by Danni Williams and 3 for 3 by Taylor Cooper.
Williams led the Aggies with 23 points.
