CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

No. 3 Mississippi State beats No. 23 Texas A&M 72-67

February 20, 2017 5:04 AM
Filed Under: College, Mississippi State, NCAA, SEC, Texas A&M, Women's Basketball

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) – Victoria Vivians scored 25 points and No. 3 Mississippi State avoided an upset with a 72-67 victory over Number 23 Texas A & M Sunday.

The Aggies (19-8, 9-5 Southeastern Conference) led by seven points in the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs (27-1, 13-1) charged back, highlighted by Teaira McCowan’s two field goals in the paint in the last 1:17. McCowan had 16 points for the Bulldogs
A and M had a seven-point lead with seven minutes remaining, but Vivians scored 10 points the rest of the way to key the comeback.

The Aggies lost despite making all seven of their 3-point attempts, including 4 for 4 by Danni Williams and 3 for 3 by Taylor Cooper.
Williams led the Aggies with 23 points.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia