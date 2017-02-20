North Texas Students Compete In Science Fair

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds of middle school and high school students from 10 counties throughout North Texas poured into the College Park Center at U-T Arlington on Monday to show off their science projects.

The 66th Fort Worth Regional Science and Engineering Fair showcased some of the brightest young minds around.

The projects included everything from social experiments, an emergency warning device for deaf or hard of hearing, and even an explanation on how to efficiently travel to Mars.

Bryan Michler, a science teacher at Sue Crouch Intermediate school in Crowley I-S-D was one of the educators on hand to chaperone students.

He said, “just seeing how a hobby that you are interested in can turn into a career in science and engineering is a really big deal.”

Event organizers say a select number of high school projects from this fair may be considered for participation in the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair.

That event is scheduled in May in Los Angeles, CA. In addition, once judged a number of other projects will advance to the Texas Science and Engineering Fair, scheduled for late next month in San Antonio.

