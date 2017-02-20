Police Asking For Help Identifying Aggravated Assault Suspect

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are asking for help identifying and locating the man who they saw stole from an area Walmart store, then hit someone in the parking lot as he tried to get away.
It was last month, on January 24, when the man stole at least one item from the Walmart store in the 4100 block of LBJ Freeway.
It isn’t known if security or police were trying to stop him, but as the man fled he hit and injured someone in the parking lot. The suspect was driving a red-colored vehicle. (seen in the picture above.)
Police are looking for a while male, between the ages of 50 and 55 years of old. The suspect (also seen in the photo above) stands about 5’10” and weighs approximately 230 pounds.
Anyone with information about who the suspect is or his whereabouts is asked to the contact Dallas police at 214-671-3633.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect. To give police a tip contact North Texas Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477). The line is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
