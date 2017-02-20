Possible Tornado Damages Homes In San Antonio Area

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SAN ANTONIO (AP) – A severe storm system spawned a possible tornado that caused minor injuries and damaged more than 100 homes in the San Antonio area late Sunday night and early Monday.
National Weather Service meteorologist Yvette Benavides said that they’ve received reports of a possible tornado touching down in different parts of San Antonio, damaging more than 150 homes.
San Antonio Fire Department public information officer Joe Arrington told a San Antonio television station that many structures were damaged, but only minor injuries have been reported so far.
