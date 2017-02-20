Silver Alert Issued For Missing Dallas Man

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 82-year-old man. Francisco Rodriguez has not been seen since shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
Rodriguez was last in Dallas driving a green 2000 Pontiac Sunfire with the Texas license plate CP5G840. According to officials with the Dallas Police Department, the missing man has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment and could pose a threat to his own health and safety.
Authorities described Rodriguez as a white male, around 5 feet 10 inches tall and roughly 170 pounds, with black and gray hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes.
Anyone with information about Rodriguez’s location is urged to contact the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4668.