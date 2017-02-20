CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Silver Alert Issued For Missing Dallas Man

February 20, 2017 5:47 AM
Filed Under: Dallas, Dallas PD, Francisco Rodriguez, Missing Man, Silver Alert

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 82-year-old man. Francisco Rodriguez has not been seen since shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Rodriguez was last in Dallas driving a green 2000 Pontiac Sunfire with the Texas license plate CP5G840. According to officials with the Dallas Police Department, the missing man has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment and could pose a threat to his own health and safety.

Authorities described Rodriguez as a white male, around 5 feet 10 inches tall and roughly 170 pounds, with black and gray hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information about Rodriguez’s location is urged to contact the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4668.

