Walmart Testing Out Convenience Store In Crowley

CROWLEY (CBSDFW.COM) – Walmart has expanded its brand in North Texas by opening a convenience store in Crowley last month, south of Fort Worth. It is one of just two Walmart convenience stores nationwide, and it sells much more than gas and candy bars.
The store’s 2,500 square feet make it larger than the existing fuel kiosks that can be found around the nation. The convenience store sells pizza and hot dogs, and even offers some healthier options like salads and wraps.
The store is located just off of Interstate-35, in front of a Walmart Supercenter. This specific spot was selected because it is on the outskirts of the DFW area and brings in a lot of traffic, a Walmart spokesperson stated. The company is calling it a concept store, testing the waters to see how well it performs.
Walmart’s only other convenience store can be found in Rogers, Arkansas. That is close to the company’s headquarters. There are currently no plans to open a third location — at least, not yet.
“I’m looking forward to the future,” said Paco Salas, manager of the Crowley store. “Nothing is set in stone. It’s been a fun ride so far. We’ve been open for about a month and customers have been very pleased with what we’re offering. It’s looking bright for our future.”
Convenience store giant 7-Eleven is based in North Texas. They have yet to issue a comment on Walmart’s concept store.