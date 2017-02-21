2 Texas Death Row Inmates Lose At US Supreme Court

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOUSTON (AP) – Two men on death row for separate slayings in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have lost appeals before the U.S. Supreme Court.
The justices, without comment Monday, have refused to review the cases of 52-year-old Joseph Lave and 54-year-old Juan Segundo.
Lave was condemned for the November 1992 robbery at a suburban Dallas sporting goods store where two 18-year-old employees — Justin Marquart and Frederick Banzhaf — were fatally bludgeoned with a hammer and nearly decapitated.
Segundo was arrested nearly 19 years after an 11-year-old Fort Worth girl was raped and strangled in her home in 1986. A DNA match in a national database in 2005 tied Segundo to the slaying of Vanessa Villa.
Neither man has an execution date.
