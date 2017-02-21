DENSE FOG ADVISORY: Current Conditions | Forecast | Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

After Huggins’ Scary Moment, No. 12 WVU Beats Texas 77-62

February 21, 2017 5:30 AM
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — After West Virginia coach Bob Huggins dropped to his knees and clutched his chest in a scary moment before halftime, Jevon Carter finished with 24 points to lead the 12th-ranked Mountaineers to a 77-62 win over Texas on Monday night.

Lamont West had 23 points, helping WVU (22-6, 10-5 Big 12) shake off a slow start and its coach’s frightening fall.

Huggins went down during a timeout just before halftime, and his players quickly came to his aid. Huggins stood, briefly massaged his chest and stayed on the sideline.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Huggins received medical attention at halftime, but he returned to coach in the second half.
ESPN’s Holly Rowe said Huggins told her at halftime that he thought his defibrillator went off. A West Virginia basketball spokesman had no immediate comment.

Jarrett Allen led Texas (10-18, 4-11) with 17 points.

