American Unveils Prices, Routes For New Cheapest Fare

February 21, 2017 10:01 AM
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP)Fort Worth-based American Airlines has begun selling cheaper “basic economy” fares as it battles discount airlines for the most budget-conscious travelers.

American announced Tuesday that it began selling the new fares for flights starting March 1 on 10 different routes from its hub airports at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in North Texas, Miami, Philadelphia and Charlotte, North Carolina.

With a basic-economy fare on American you can’t pick your seat when you buy the ticket, you’re in the last group to board the plane, and you can only carry a small item that fits under the seat. You’ll pay extra to check a wheeled bag.

Upgrades are not permitted, regardless of elite status level, and the tickets are non-refundable, non-changeable.

Basic economy fares were introduced by Delta Air Lines in response to growing competition from discounter Spirit Airlines. United Airlines says it will test the concept in Minneapolis.

