Big Rig Overturns, Catches Fire On I-35E

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – All lanes are back open on I-35E near Royal Lane in Dallas after an 18-wheeler overturned, then caught fire Tuesday afternoon.
The driver is in stable condition. No one else was hurt.
All southbound lanes of I-35E were closed for several hours, causing major traffic backups.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.
So far, no word on a cause.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)