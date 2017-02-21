CBS11[1]
Carrollton Police Save Overdosed Dog After Eating Heroin Stash, Arrest Owners

February 21, 2017 1:10 PM
Filed Under: Animal, Carrollton, Carrollton Police Department, Crime, dog, Drugs, heroin, North Texas Emergency Pet Clinic, puppy, Texas

CARROLLTON (1080 KRLD) – A local dog has a new leash on life after the Carrollton police rescue him from a drug overdose!

According to Carrollton police, officers found the puppy suffering from a heroin overdose Saturday when they were responding to a theft call.

Police say the pup was left in the floorboard of a truck in the Home Depot parking lot while its humans were busy inside switching price tags. The suspects had left an undetermined amount of heroin in the vehicle with the animal, which it got into…and ate.

“We weren’t sure exactly what was going on with it, but there was drug paraphernalia,” said Carrollton Police spokeswoman Jolene DeVito. “Eventually we did find drugs in the car and made sure the puppy got medical attention right away. Sure enough he was basically suffering from a heroin overdose.”

The dog was taken to the North Texas Emergency Pet Clinic for treatment.

“He somehow ingested the heroin and was near death” said DeVito.

The unidentified suspects were arrested for heroin possession and for fraudulent destruction, removal, or concealment of writing. DeVito says animal abuse charges will likely be added.

According to police, the puppy is on the way to a full recovery from the opiate overdose and will be returned to the care of City of Carrollton Animal Services once he is better. As long as all goes well, he will likely be available for adoption.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

