Corruption Trial Of Dallas Commissioner John Wiley Price Begins

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Nearly three years after prosecutors first charged him with bribery and tax evasion, the corruption trial for Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley price begins today.

Attorneys have a list of 120 potential jurors to go through this morning at the Earle Cabell Federal Building and Courthouse, where jury selection is first on the agenda.

This is day one in the trial that expected to last several months.

Prosecutors say John Wiley Price, the longest serving elected official in Dallas County, took more than $900,000 in cash, cars and land in exchange for his commissioner’s court vote in favor of business operators.

Price is accused of conspiring with political consultant Kathy Nealy, and his office executive assistant Dapheny Fain in a decade-long operation of taking illegal payments and bribes, by funneling the money through Nealy’s consulting business. Commissioner Price, who just won re-election in November, denies it all.

Former U.S. Attorney Paul Coggins said, “We’re talking about a money trail. The government says it stretches over a decade [with] multiple sources, multiple companies, multiple transactions.”

Some legal experts say the case against Price is strong. “The odds are stacked in favor of the government, because they don’t indict a case that they can’t prove,” said Dallas attorney Victor Vital.

Other local lawyers don’t believe the case is a lock, especially since none of the contractors who supposedly benefited from Price’s pay-to-play conspiracy are charged in the case.

Dallas attorney Paul Stafford said, “A case could certainly be made that the allegations made against John Wiley Price may not be unique to John Wiley Price in the history of Dallas County.”

Price is indicted on 11 counts of conspiracy, bribery and mail fraud.

The scope of the case is huge. The indictment alone reads over 100 pages and more than 170 witnesses are named.

Fain will be tried alongside Price. Co-defendant Nealy will likely face her own trial. Charges against her were separated from the others after a court ruling. She has previously cooperated with federal prosecutors.

