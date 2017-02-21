Dallas Zoo To Close Giants Of Savanna Exhibit For Maintenance

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – If you are planning a trip to the Dallas Zoo to see the big animals, you may want to alter your plans from February 21-23.
The Dallas Zoo will be closing three areas of the Giants of the Savanna exhibit for cleaning and maintenance from Tuesday, February 21st through Thursday, February 23rd.
According to the Dallas Zoo, guests will be unable to view the elephants, giraffes, zebras, lechwes, guinea fowl and ostriches during this time.
You can still observe the lion and cheetah exhibit, and the rest of the Wilds of Africa features with the gorillas, monkeys, hippos, crocodiles, meerkats and more located in the south area of the park will be open.
The entire ‘Zoo North’ side of the park is unaffected.
ONLINE: Map of Dallas Zoo Exhibits
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)