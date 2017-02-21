Former Maypearl Police Chief Sentenced To 40 Years

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ELLIS COUNTY (KRLD) – An Ellis County court sentenced former Maypearl Police Chief Kevin Coffey to 40 years in prison on Tuesday.
A jury found Coffey guilty on two charges related to his sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.
Coffey was found guilty on a count of sexual contact of a minor and another count of sexual assault of a minor.
The 51-year-old received a 20-year sentence for each count, and the judge in the case ordered that the sentences run consecutively.
Investigators first started looking into the allegations in 2015.
According to the Ellis County District Attorney’s office, evidence in the case established that Coffey would be alone in his office with the child, and touch her sexually while in uniform. Evidence also found that he had online video chats with the teen over a seven month period.
In at least one situation the former police chief, allegedly grabbed the girl’s hair and kissed her, before inappropriately touching her.
The jury in the case also heard from other potential victims, dating back over 17 years.
During questioning by Assistant District Attorney Ricky Sipes, Coffey was asked if he was a “pervert,” in which he responded, “well, yeah, I guess that I am.”
