Mom Mails Garbage To College Student Who Didn’t Empty Trash

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Pennsylvania college student got a reminder to take out the trash when his mother sent him some garbage in a neatly wrapped care package.

Eighteen-year-old Connor Cox tells CBS Pittsburgh station KDKA that normally his care packages are great. “It’s like Christmas,” he said.

But this time Connor said his mother sent two boxes to him at Westminster College last month.

The teenager said, “I was expecting a bunch of food, chips [and] stuff like that.”

One box did indeed contain food and other goodies. But the other was full of garbage — literally!

Connor said he called his mom, Connie, and asked if she had sent the wrong box, but he said she told him, “No, that’s the trash you were supposed to take out” during a recent visit home.

Connor says he laughed hysterically at the prank, then tweeted a photo of the package.

Thought my mom was sending me a care package… but instead she sent me a box of trash i was supposed to take out. pic.twitter.com/UetdT5UoVP — Connor Cox (@thedeal_5) January 30, 2017

Connor has three sisters and says he has a special relationship with his mother. He says, “She knows what to say at the exact time she should say it.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)