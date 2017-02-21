Painted Man Tells Denton Police, ‘I’m Allowed To Break The Law’

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A man who painted himself with black makeup was arrested Monday in Denton on intoxication and drug paraphernalia charges after he was reportedly running through traffic.
Joseph Augustini, 25, was arrested after witnesses told police he was “jumping in and out of traffic” near East McKinney St and Oakland St.
Officers found him in an agitated state in the 1000 block of W. Hickory St. His arms, face and torso were painted black. when police told him about the phone calls reporting he was in the roadway, Augustini said, “I know the law, I am the law!” When asked his name, the man repeatedly said,“I’m allowed to break the law,” according to police.
The officers feared Joseph was going to act violently, since he told all the officers on scene to take off their guns because it was not a “fair fight”. Augustini was holding a clear glass pipe with residue in it that tested positive for amphetamines.
Augustini is currently in the Denton City Jail charged with Public Intoxication and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
He is being held on a $500 bond for each charge.
