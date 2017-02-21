Dallas Council Member Wants To Legalize “Granny Units”

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Dallas Council Member Wants To Legalize “Granny Units”

February 21, 2017 10:25 PM By Jeff Paul
Filed Under: Code, Dallas, Granny Units, rental

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas council member is working to introduce a new ordinance aimed at legalizing the construction and rental of garage apartments.

Offered referred to as “granny units,” Philip Kingston of District 14 wants to do away with an old housing code that forbids units.

“I was kind of mystified when I got here and found out you couldn’t build them,” said Kingston.

Resident Michele Blaker has always wanted to rent out the studio space that sits above her garage at her Lower Greenville home.

“I’ve had people approach me saying, ‘hey can we rent that out,’ ” said Blaker. “I think it’s a great asset to a home.”

The unit above her garage is fully loaded with a bathroom, kitchen and living space.

“That was the reason we wanted to buy it,” said Blaker.

With a mortgage, she would love to rent out her garage apartment but has always been told that it is against Dallas code.

“Any extra money is good when you have two kids in college,” joked Blaker. “So it’d mean a lot.”

Under the current Dallas code, if a new garage apartment has a kitchen, a bathroom and a bedroom the city won’t allow it. It can have only two of those amenities.

“I was kind of mystified when I got here and found out you couldn’t build them,” said Kingston.

Kingston said accessory dwelling units were originally banned decades ago to crack down on substandard housing in South Dallas.

“They, in my opinion, reacted to a different problem with a solution that didn’t fit that problem,” said Kingston.

He is trying to pass an ordinance to bring back garage apartment and he wants to build one himself.

Kingston feels it would help younger families afford payments to buy a home and create more affordable housing.

“These are the way these neighborhoods were built originally. I just want to restore them to their original design,” said Kingston.

The council member does not anticipate a few new studio rentals adding much to traffic and city code already has height and lot-size restrictions for those concerned about privacy.

Blaker also feels she, the homeowner, is a safeguard.

“If I’m living in front of that, I’m going to be really cautious about who I’m going to rent to.”

Next month, the ordinance hits the city planning commission then could go before council for a vote. If allowed, the units would be approved on a neighborhood-to-neighborhood basis through public hearings.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More from Jeff Paul
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia