Police Value Brady’s Missing Jersey At $500K

HOUSTON (105.3 The Fan) – The jersey Tom Brady wore in the New England Patriots Super Bowl LI win is still missing … and authorities have placed a price tag on the piece of memorabilia.
According to a police report obtained by TMZ Sports, Brady’s jersey is valued at $500,000.
The jersey was taken from the New England Patriots’ locker room at Houston’s NRG Stadium after the team’s 34-28 victory over Atlanta in the Super Bowl on February 5.
Police confirmed to TMZ that the case is still open and there are no new developments.
According to the document, the case is being investigated by the Major Offenders – Police Impersona/Swindle division.
Authorities list the crime as a 1st-degree felony.
