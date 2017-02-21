Texas Attorney, Several Others Dead After Plane Crashes Into Australian Mall

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

AUSTRALIA (1080 KRLD/CBS News) – A once-in-a lifetime golf vacation for several Texas attorneys has turned into a tragedy when the plane they were riding in crashed in Australia.

An Australian pilot and four Americans were killed when a light plane crashed in flames into a shopping mall on Tuesday shortly after taking off in the Australian city of Melbourne, officials said.

Several witnesses caught cell phone video, posting the aftermath of the horrendous impact on social media and calling into broadcast outlets like the Australian Broadcasting Corporation to describe the twin turboprop Beechcraft King Air smashing into the mall near the airport.

Texans Russell Munsch, an attorney with offices in Austin and Dallas, and former FBI agent Greg Reynolds De Haven were identified by their families on social media as two of the victims.

Also identified by Australian newspaper The Sun Herald is Glenn Garland of Austin. He was the CEO of energy consulting company CLEAResult.

The fourth victim’s name has not been released.

The pilot was Max Quartermain, owner of the charter company Corporate and Leisure Travel.

The four friends who were on the Australian vacation with their wives.

The investigation into the crash is now underway.

