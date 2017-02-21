Woman Recovering After Trying To Save Animals From Fire

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – There are more details available today about a Grand Prairie house fire that killed 27 pets and sent the woman who tried to save them to the hospital.

The woman’s husband said his wife is still being treated for smoke inhalation, but should be released from the hospital soon. He said she was able to save six dogs from the fire but is sad she couldn’t do more.

In all, the couple had 19 small dogs. Thirteen of those dogs, two cats and a dozen macaws were killed in the blaze.

It was around 7:00 p.m. Monday when the fire broke out. According to the homeowner, the fire was electrical. He said he saw sparks come from a socket and catch a curtain on fire.

The homeowner said when the smoke alarms sounded both he and his wife ran out of the house. It wasn’t until after a neighbor had called 911 that he noticed his wife had run back in the house. The intense heat and smoke prevented him from going in after her.

Firefighters arrived, found the house engulfed in flames and smoke and immediately tried to locate the woman. They found her in the back of the house, where she had opened a window to try and free some of the dogs.

Grand Prairie Assistant Fire Chief Bill Murphy said the woman is expected to fully recover but her actions could have cost her life. “Never go back in for your personal belongings or the animals,” he said. “She was real close to succumbing to the smoke in there.”

The homeowner said his wife works at a nearby veterinary clinic and a lot of their pets were animal rescues.

