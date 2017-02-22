Arlington Robbery Suspect Shot In Groin By Armed Victim

February 22, 2017 8:06 AM
Filed Under: Arlington, Arlington Police Department, Attempted Robbery, Crime, robbery, Self-Defense, Shooting, Texas

ARLINGTON (1080 KRLD) – An early morning robbery attempt has landed one would-be criminal in the hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to Arlington Police, an unidentified man was jogging to the gym early Wednesday morning when he noticed a truck following him in the 6000 block of Poly Webb Road near I-20 and Little Road.

Reports say a passenger got out of the truck with a gun and attempted to rob the jogger. The jogger, who was also armed, resisted and fired multiple times striking the suspect in the groin area. The suspect retreated, jumped back into the truck and fled.

Arlington Police located and stopped the vehicle, being driven by a woman with the suspect in the passenger seat – who immediately gave up and told cops “I’ve been shot.”

The suspected was transported to Medical City of Arlington, his condition is not known.

Police say the original robbery victim was not hurt, but was shaken up by the experience.

Arlington Police believe this will be a case of self-defense but are still investigating.

