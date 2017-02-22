Around Town: Boy Scouts Scouting For Food

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (KRLD 1080) – For the last twenty-nine years the Boy Scouts of America have been ringing doorbells and Scouting for Food to help those in need.

“Scouting for Food is boys going around the community collecting food from the neighbors, and giving that to the local food bank. We have served at least forty-five food banks” said Marketing Director for the Boy Scouts of America Circle Ten Council Brandi Mantz.

The Boy Scouts Circle Ten Council represents twelve North Texas counties and almost 40,000 scouts.

Tom Thumb, and now Albertson’s, has worked hand-in-hand with the Boy Scouts for almost three decades.

“This is an excellent program for scouts because it teaches them that others are in need, it teaches them ways that they can help, and it helps the community to come together” said Connie Yates of Tom Thumb-Albertson’s.

If you missed the scouts in your neighborhood it is not too late to help this last weekend of February.

Drop by any North Texas Tom Thumb or Albertson’s Food Stores and for only $9 you can send a bag of food to a family in need.

JD Ryan is scouting for good deeds… Around Town!

Details: Boy Scouts Circle Ten Scouting for Food