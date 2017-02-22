DACA Student Spent Night In Richardson Jail On Immigration Hold

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

RICHARDSON (CBS11) – A North Texas student and DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, recipient found himself in the middle of escalating immigration questions.

Edwin Romero spent the night in the Richardson Jail on an immigration hold.

Romero was originally arrested for outstanding traffic warrants.

But when he called his attorney it was clear Romero was in more trouble.

“They informed us there is an ICE hold on your case,” said Romero.

Richardson Police told CBS11 when someone is not a U.S. citizen, it’s standard for them to contact U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“It was definitely a nightmare,” said Romero. “This is the worst case scenario you know possible in this situation.”

Romero was released the next day.

Newly-released memos from the Department of Homeland Security leave “dreamers” like Romero protected from prosecution. But there’s still confusion.

“Our organization was contacted and asked to help,” said attorney Chris Hamilton.

Hamilton and other volunteers with Lawyers for America say ever since the temporary travel ban started, immigration questions haven’t stopped.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty and fear a lot of unknown and a lot of confusion,” said Hamilton.

“I didn’t think that I was going to be personally impacted by it,” said Romero.