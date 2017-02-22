CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM
TRAFFIC: Overturned Semi Has I-35E South CLOSED Between Riverfront and Colorado Blvd.

Former Oklahoma AG Pruitt’s Emails With Energy Firms Turned Over

February 22, 2017 5:40 AM
Filed Under: Attorney Bob Nelon, Center for Media and Democracy, email, energy companies, EPA, Oklahoma, Politics, Scott Pruitt

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

A spokesman for the Oklahoma attorney’s office says the agency has gone above and beyond a judge’s order to turn over documents related to new Environmental Protection Agency leader Scott Pruitt’s communications with energy companies.

Spokesman Lincoln Ferguson said Tuesday that the office had turned over emails and other documents that the Wisconsin-based Center for Media and Democracy sought for more than two years. Ferguson says other documents were turned over to the Oklahoma judge.

An attorney for the group, Bob Nelon, says he received 7,564 pages of electronic documents Tuesday. Nelon says the group plans to make the documents public on its website.

Pruitt resigned as Oklahoma attorney general on Friday when he was sworn in as President Donald Trump’s EPA administrator.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia