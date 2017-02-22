Members Of Congress Face Angry Constituents At Town Halls

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

In what is being called “resistance recess,” voters are crowding town hall meetings, shouting down lawmakers and each other. Lines run out the door at some meetings, full of people challenging the Trump administration’s agenda.

Republican U.S. Rep. David Brat, who rode voter anger to a historic political upset nearly three years ago, was on the receiving end of constituent angst about the Trump administration as he held a town hall in Virginia.

Protesters and supporters crowded a restaurant conference room in Blackstone where Brat fielded questions for about hour.

He was loudly heckled and booed when he defended President Donald Trump and his policies on health care and immigration, with the occasional cheer from supporters of his positions on gun rights and fewer regulations. The former economics professor said he enjoyed the feisty give and take.

But East Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert said in a statement that he was concerned that “groups from the more violent strains of the leftist ideology … who are preying on public town halls” would “wreak havoc and threaten public safety.”

Instead, Gohmert said he is holding “telephone town halls” in which he can communicate with thousands in the time it takes for him to appear live before 30 to 100 East Texas constituents.

Other Texas representatives have reportedly decided to forgo the town hall style meetings as well.

Irving area Rep. Kenny Marchant has reportedly refused to hold a town hall meeting while home during recess. A Dallas women told 1080 KRLD via Facebook, “I was told today by his Dallas office that he is traveling, but she would not say where and that he is not setting up meetings or any future town halls with constituents.”

If you have information of your congressional representatives not holding meetings with constituents, please email us at: newstips@ktvt.com.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The staff of CBSDFW.com contributed to this report.)