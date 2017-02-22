Grand Prairie Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Hit And Run

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW) – Grand Prairie Police arrested a man after he left the scene of an accident on February 11.
According to police, 22-year-old Dalton Hestand ran his vehicle into the back of a Honda Pilot that was carrying nine people on Hwy 360 at around 7:30 p.m.
The Honda lost control and struck another vehicle and overturned. Several children were among the occupants of the Honda, and some unrestrained occupants were ejected from the car.
Hestand, of Kennedale, allegedly left the scene without stopping.
Police said the injured occupants were taken to at least four different hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Hestand is charged with eight felony counts of Failure to Stop and Render Aid. Authorities say he was taken into custody on Tuesday without incident.
He is being held at the Grand Praire Police Department with a total bond amount of $170,000.