Kansas State Women Win 20th Game, Beat No. 16 Oklahoma 79-71

February 22, 2017 5:10 AM
Filed Under: Kansas State, Karyla Middlebrook, NCAA, Oklahoma, Women's Basketball

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Karyla Middlebrook scored 19 points, Breanna Lewis added 18 and Kansas State held off No. 16 Oklahoma’s late rally for a 79-71 victory on Tuesday night.

Kansas State (20-8, 10-6 Big 12) has 20 wins for the first time since the 2011-12 season, including coach Jeff Mittie’s three seasons with the Wildcats. Oklahoma (21-7, 12-4 Big 12) had its five-game win streak snapped.

Kansas State had a 22-12 lead with 1:48 left in the first quarter, and maintained its double-digit advantage until late in the third quarter. The Sooners used a 15-4 run between the third and fourth quarters to pull to 61-60 with 5:14 to play.

Lewis scored five points, Eternati Willock added four of her 10 points, and the Wildcats stretched their lead to 70-62 with 1:51 left. Oklahoma cut the deficit to six but didn’t’ get closer.

Vionise Pierre-Louis scored 21 points to lead the Sooners.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

