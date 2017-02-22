License Plates Are Getting Stolen All Over North Texas

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

THE COLONY (CBS11) – We’ve all heard about people being victimized by identity theft, but it turns out your vehicle’s ID can also be stolen.

It’s happening all over North Texas as thieves have found a way to get away with pretending to drive your car or truck.

Sonya Bolin’s new Mustang was hit by one of them two weeks ago in The Colony.

They are thieves who steal front license plates from vehicles of the same make, model and color as their own to fool police and victims.

Police say it’s done to make the car seem like it’s the victim’s when they cause accidents, run red lights and go through toll booths.

“I think they’re scum lowlifes degenerates of society,” said Bolin.

For only a few dollars you can buy locking custom screws at just about any auto parts place, that are easy for you to remove but extremely difficult for thieves and end up saving you money on new plates.