New Voter ID Bill Prompts Texas To Ask Court For More Time

February 22, 2017 1:52 PM
AUSTIN (AP) — Texas wants a long-running voter ID lawsuit put on hold now that Republican lawmakers are proposing legislation that would comply with a federal court’s ruling last year that found the existing law discriminatory.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Wednesday asked a federal judge to delay an upcoming court hearing until summer. The request comes after Senate Republicans this week introduced a revised voter ID bill that could address problems courts have identified with the existing Texas law.

The bill would permanently put in place an option allowing people without an accepted ID to vote by signing an affidavit declaring that they have a reasonable impediment.

The U.S. Justice Department, which contested the Texas law under the Obama administration, joined the state in asking for a delay.

