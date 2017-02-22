Plenty Of Rain, Record High Temps = Early Wildflower Season

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With all the rain that’s fallen in Texas and the record high winter temperatures, we could be in for a super-sized wildflower season this year.
There is still a full week left in February and some parts of the state are already seeing bluebonnets — more than a month ahead of schedule.
Experts at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center say not only could the season start early it could last longer, being “spread out over several months rather than a rush during March and April.”
The only potential wildcard in all in the blooming of the bud would be an unexpected freeze. that could kill off the early wildflowers. And while the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting warmer than average weather over the next three months, damaging cold fronts and freezes could still occur.
