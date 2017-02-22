CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM
‘Refugees Welcome’ Banner Unfurled At Statue Of Liberty

February 22, 2017 5:31 AM
Filed Under: Department of Homeland Security, Illegal immigration, Immigration, immigration enforcement, National Park Service, Statue Of Liberty

NEW YORK (AP) – The National Park Service is trying to figure out who unfurled a giant banner at the Statue of Liberty saying “Refugees Welcome.”

Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis says the 3-by-20-foot banner was hung from the public observation deck at the top of the statue’s pedestal Tuesday afternoon. The banner was taken down more than an hour later.

Willis says regulations prohibit anything fixed to the statue.

The stunt happened the day the Department of Homeland Security announced expanded immigration enforcement policies.

