Reports: Josh Hamilton Sent Back To Texas To Have Knee Evaluated

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

SURPRISE (105.3 The Fan) – Rangers slugger Josh Hamilton has been sent back to Texas after he reportedly “tweaked” his surgically repaired knee.

Josh Hamilton has "tweaked" his left knee and sent back to Texas for further examination. — TR Sullivan (@Sullivan_Ranger) February 22, 2017

According to numerous reports, Hamilton will head to Houston to have his left knee looked at by the doctor that performed his reconstruction surgery.

Rangers not sure how serious…. Be examined by Dr. Lowe in Houston… guy who did the reconstruction surgery in June — TR Sullivan (@Sullivan_Ranger) February 22, 2017

Hamilton signed a minor league deal with Texas on January 17. At a news conference that same day, he proclaimed he was cleared for all baseball activities and his physical condition was “good.”

Hamilton was slated to work mostly at first base and DH this spring to limit the wear and tear on his body, but things changed when the club signed Mike Napoli last week. While Hamilton would still get work at first base and DH, he came into camp having to prove that he could still man left field because the team couldn’t possibly carry two players that needed their AB’s to come primarily from the DH spot (Shin-Soo Choo). Unfortunately for him, it took only two days for his knee to show a sign of weakness.

Hamilton began the 2016 season on the 15-day DL as he continued to rehab from his surgery in the off-season. He was assigned to Double-A Frisco on a rehab assignment before experiencing continued knee discomfort after one game of action. Hamilton was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7 and underwent another surgery on June 8 to repair a torn ACL and cartilage damage in his left knee.

Hamilton is owed $26.4 million from the Angels for the 2017 season, while Texas is still on the hook for $2 million.

The Angels signed Hamilton to a five-year contract worth $125 million in 2013. He was ultimately traded back to Texas in April of 2015.

This is a developing news story. Refresh for the latest details.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)