SpaceX Aborts Approach To Space Station, Delivery Delayed

February 22, 2017 5:55 AM
Filed Under: Astronaut, Astronauts, Elon Musk, GPS, International Space Station, ISS, Kennedy Space Center, nasa, Outer Space, Rocket, SpaceX, SpaceX Dragon

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A navigation error forced SpaceX to delay its shipment to the International Space Station on Wednesday, following an otherwise flawless flight from NASA’s historic moon pad.

SpaceX’s supply ship, the Dragon, was less than a mile from the orbiting outpost when a problem cropped up in the GPS system. The approach was aborted, and the Dragon backed away. NASA said neither the station nor its six-person crew was in any danger.

Just a few hours earlier, Russia successfully launched a cargo ship from Kazakhstan, its first since a failed launch in December.

SpaceX launched the Dragon capsule Sunday from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A, out of action since NASA’s space shuttle program ended in 2011. It’s the same spot where astronauts flew to the moon in the late 1960s and early 1970s. SpaceX has a 20-year lease with NASA for 39A; besides launching station cargo from there, the company hopes to send up astronauts as early as next year.

Everything was going well with this latest SpaceX flight until the GPS issue. The Dragon’s computers halted the rendezvous from just seven-tenths of a mile away. SpaceX said the problem is well understood and can be fixed before another delivery attempt Thursday. The Russian supplies should arrive Friday.

This was the first time that SpaceX had to abort a shipment at the last minute like this. The company, led by tech billionaire Elon Musk, has been making station deliveries since 2012.

The 250-mile-high station is home to two Americans, one Frenchman and three Russians.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

