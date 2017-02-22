The Apollo 11 Capsule Is Going On Tour

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 6: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 6:00 PM To 6:30 PM

The Apollo 11 Capsule Is Going On Tour

February 22, 2017 5:40 PM By Kelli Wiese
Filed Under: Apollo 11, Smithsonian, Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum, Space Center Houston

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (KRLD) – The capsule that first put man on the moon is going on a road trip to four different cities.

The Apollo 11 command module will be leaving the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum for the first time in more than four decades to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. Michael Neufeld is a senior curator at the museum and he says they carefully selected the museums for the tour.

“They had to have a floor strong enough to hold something. The handling device is 13,000 pounds. So it may be small in terms of flying — but in terms of handling an object — it’s a pretty big and heavy thing to move around,” said Neufeld.

Space Center Houston will be the first stop in October. That’s from October 14, 2017 to March 18, 2018. The next stop is the Saint Louis Science Center from April 14, 2018 to September 3, 2018, followed by a stop at the Museum of Flight in Seattle from March 16th to September 2, 2019.

The Apollo 11 command module will return to a place of honor in the new exhibition Destination Moon that’s scheduled to open in 2021.

More from Kelli Wiese
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia