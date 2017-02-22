The Foote Files: One-Hit Wonder Wednesday: Kym Mazelle & The Rapino Brothers

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – In 1992, while driving around town, I was listening to a local Dallas/Fort Worth CHR (Contemporary Hit Radio) station, also known as “Top 40” or basically current hits. A song that I was not familiar with came on and I was blown away! Here’s the story.

Kym Mazelle was and is a singer/songwriter/musician from Gary IN who started as a gospel vocalist in the mid-80’s. She and her family lived on the same street as the famed Jackson family and knew Michael Jackson’s mother and uncle. She was a big fan of singer Aretha Franklin and when her songs came on the radio, she cranked up the volume so loud that her mother had to come into room and tell her to turn it down!

Her career began to take off when she moved to Chicago. She released several songs on the club charts. In 1992, Mazelle and two record producers from Italy, Charlie Mallozzi and Marco Sabui, known as the Rapino Brothers/Rapination, hooked up to record their first hit together: “Love Me The Right Way.” The song was popular on American CHR stations who were programmed more for a rhythm “bent,” with its beat and high energy level. It charted decently in 1993 on both the U.K and Swedish dance charts. Today she resides in London and is considered a pioneer of “house music” in the U.K., a term that refers to a genre of electronic music that was created by Chicago club DJ’s in the 1980’s. The musical aspects include a repetitive 4/4 beat, with such repetition being more significant than the song itself.

So here it is, Rapination and Kym Mazelle with “Love Me The Right Way.”