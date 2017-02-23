Arlington Police Searching For Missing 82-Year-Old Man

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Arlington Police Department is searching for a missing 82-year-old man who’s diagnosed with Cognitive Impairment.
Robert Earl Davidson was last seen at 11:30 a.m. today at 2508 Mandy Way in Arlington. He was driving a dark grey, 2013 GMC Acadia with TX License Plate BPC2070.
Davidson is 6 feet tall, weighs 165 lbs and has gray hair and blue eyes. He is wearing a navy blue short-sleeve shirt and khaki pants.
Law enforcement officials said his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.
If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Arlington Police Department at 817.543.5901.